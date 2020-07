SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What’s left of the Lurvey Courts cabins along old Route 66 on East Kearney is set for demolition.

Debris will be packed into large plastic bags inside of dumpsters to contain asbestos before it is sent to Lamar to be decontaminated.

Efforts are still ongoing to preserve enough material to construct a cabin at the Route 66 Roadside Park on West College Street.