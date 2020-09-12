LRPD officer Charles Starks submits his letter of resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – According to sources, Charles Starks, a Little Rock police officer involved in the February 2019 shooting death of Bradley Blackshire, has turned in his letter of resignation.

The Charles Starks case dates back to Feb. 2019 when the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officer shot and killed Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop. Starks was subsequently fired but was later re-instated.

To read Starks’ letter of resignation, click here.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

