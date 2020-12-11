Lowe’s store staff decorates family’s yard for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 4-year-old with autism and his family don’t have to cancel Christmas thanks to a construction store.

Jaxon Rippee loved going into Lowe’s home improvement store so much, he was made an honorary employee recently.

When Lowe’s heard about the Rippee family having to cancel their Christmas plans coming down with COVID-19, staff went to decorate their yard with Christmas displays and gifted Jaxon a Christmas tree.

“I was crying uncontrollably,” said Shauna, Jaxon’s mother. “It feels like a Christmas miracle. I’m so incredibly thankful. Stuff like this just doesn’t happen a lot.”

Jaxon’s parents say he was upset so he couldn’t come outside to thank the staff.