Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Low-Cost feline Spay/ Neuter program starts in Branson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, MO.– Shepherd of the Hills Humane society partnered with Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clini to create a new low-cost feline spay and neuter program.

Branson has struggled with an overpopulation of cats which has caused the local shelters to be at full capacity

A release stated The result of overpopulation is increased suffering for cats, increased feline disease rates, and some impact on local wildlife.

The goal of the new program is to create more access to preventive health care and find homes for these felines so that they do not have as many babies.

Program cost:
Neuter + Rabies vac + pain meds + nail trim +patient warming + pre-meds for pain anxiety + full anesthetic monitoring + tattoo at incision sight = $55

Spay + Rabies vac + pain meds + nail trim + patient warming + pre-meds for pain anxiety + full anesthetic monitoring + tattoo at incision sight + e collar = $65

Residents of Taney and Stone county with domesticated felines can apply at : https://www.bransonhumanesociety.com/

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now