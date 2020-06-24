‘Love Wins’: Local church participates in Pride month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local church in Springfield is displaying its message of acceptance for all to see.

This is the scene from earlier this evening at ‘The Venues’ on Battlefield Road.

‘Love Wins’ is painted in 21 by 13-foot letters across the front of the church and the main parking lot.

Associate Pastor Ben Stringer says the words are essential now more than ever as our society continues to be pulled apart.

Stringer says, “The expression of love and affirmation and inclusivity is a message that we teach, and we try to live. And since this is pride month June, We decided we would write ‘love wins” as a reminder and a testimony of what we believe and that we would do it in all these cool colors behind us to celebrate pride month.”

Volunteers started on the project at 7:30 this morning and were hoping to finish up about 8 pm.