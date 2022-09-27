SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed.

Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he and his colleagues are responding to the public’s dissent.

“We heard them loud and clear,” Duda said, adding that they are essentially restarting to work something else out with the community.

One of the main reasons for the reset is to figure out what to do about the street entrance to the proposed development.

“[University Heights] Neighbors don’t want an entrance on University Street, so we are exploring other options,” Duda wrote. “Potentially off Sunshine Street.”

According to a press release from the City of Springfield, the rezoning case has been postponed to the Nov. 17 planning and zoning meeting. The case, which would rezone the land the homes sit on from residential to commercial zones — was originally going to be decided upon at the Oct. 6 meeting.

The debate about what to do with the dilapidated historic homes has primarily been between the developers and the University Heights Neighborhood Association.

The developers, who own the properties, applied for wrecking permits after having a public meeting with the community. At an August meeting to discuss the rezoning, over 50 residents lined up to voice their concerns about maintaining the integrity of the neighborhood.