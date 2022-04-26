SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College will be hosting a job fair open to the public at the beginning of May.

The event will be on May 4th, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Plaza on the OTC campus. It will be free to everyone.

The job fair will be catered to those who seek a career, seasonal, or part-time employment. Several local employers will be in attendance including CoxHealth, Mercy, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Paul Mueller.

Participants do not need to register in advance for the fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to treat the event like a job interview and OTC recommends bringing your resume and dressing accordingly.

For additional information about the job fair, contact Mackenzie Steelman-Wilson, OTC career and workforce advisor, at 417-447-6910 or steelmam@otc.edu.