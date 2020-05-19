Look Whooo’s at the Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– You probably learned that a momma bird would abandon it’s babies if humans touch them. It’s just a myth because birds don’t have that great of smell.

People find a baby bird on the ground and want to help, so if you see a nest in the tree above, go ahead and put it back in the nest. However, when it comes to baby owls or members of the Raptor family, it’s a different story.

Zookeeper Ana Frace, with Dickerson Park Zoo, explains Raptors can imprint on humans very quickly and associate humans with food and safety. It’s very common to discover baby owls, or owlets, sitting near the base of a tree. Rest assured that the parents are nearby, and all is well.