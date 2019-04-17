Live Stream

Look at all this creepy stuff archaeologists just found buried behind the Crescent Hotel

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar.– The wildly-popular Crescent Hotel, long rumored to be haunted, finally has something creepy you can actually touch. Bottles, vials, and specimen jars filled with what could be human tissue, tumors, and organs were recently unearthed in the hotel’s back yard.  

Keith Scales, Crescent tour manager, explains the bottles are suspected to be the work of Norman Baker, who back in the 1930s, is said to have run the building as a phony cancer ward. Baker claimed to have cured cancer. 

There were a lot of different items found; Each one creepier than the last.

From this bone saw…
…to this jar of who-knows-what?

If you don’t have a full case of heebie-jeebies yet, please consider the hundreds of other jars the team of diggers found.

HERE’S WHAT OZARKS FIRST REPORTER CHRYSTAL BLAIR LEARNED BY VISITING THE DIG SITE.

