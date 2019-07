DUENWEG, Mo. (KSNF) – Longtime Duenweg Fire Chief Jack “Allyn” Reding passed away Friday, July 5.

Reding was 63-years old, and died of a sudden illness.

Reding lived his entire life in Duenweg and began his career serving for the city’s volunteer fire department as a teen. Reding was promoted to chief of the department in 1998.

Memorial contributions are being accepted on behalf of Reding, who will be laid to rest on Tuesday.