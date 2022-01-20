SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth continues to help folks that are dealing with long-haul Covid-19 cases recover from the effects of the illness. Dr. Mallory Moore, a Speech-Language Pathologist, recently joined us on Ozarks Tonight to talk about some of the issues people are dealing with that experienced severe forms of the disease, and what the road to recovery has looked like. We also discussed what age demographic are experiencing the most problems in recovery and how people can find out what treatment is right for them. Click the video to watch the full interview.
Long-Haul COVID: CoxHealth doctor talks about main issues and what recovery is like
by: John AdamsPosted: / Updated: