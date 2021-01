SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield said a few streets on the south side will be closed from Jan. 19 at 7 a.m. to Jan. 21 around 5 p.m.

Loan Pine Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Seminole Street and Broadmoor Street for sewer maintenance and repairs.

Traffic is asked to follow the detours via Broadmoor Street, Marlan Avenue and Seminole Street.