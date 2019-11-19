Lola’s Pastry & Eatery will not reopen in Nixa

NIXA, Mo.– Lola’s Pastries & Eatery in Nixa Missouri has announced they will not rebuild and reopen the restaurant after a fire caused major damage.

In a recent Facebook post the local ‘treasure’ of Nixa explained what exactly they think happened to start the fire. The fire happened back in August and was determined to be a complete accident.

The Facebook post said, ” Monday, August 26th is a night I will never forget. My world and my staff’s lives were turned upside down when I received the call from Nixa PD that Lola’s was on fire. Thankfully, I happened to be at my friend/co-worker, Melody Ball’s house when that call came, because the rest of the night and the next day is still a blur. The community turned out in a way I never imagined for myself and for my employees. We felt such love from Nixa and the surrounding communities. Thank you all for all the kind words and encouragement during that time. Thanks so much to the Nixa Chamber of Commerce for the amazing dinner for us as well.

As everyone knows, the cause of the fire was the dryer. I want to pass on some information about exactly what caused the fire as I hope this can save someone else from such a tragedy. Yes, the lint caught on fire and yes, the lint trap had been cleaned with every use. Most of our linens were serviced by a linen service. However, the towels that were used in the bakery were washed in-house. These towels were used to cover dough during proofing, and they had absorbed oils from the dough. We always washed them in hot water with detergent, bleach and Dawn dish soap to help cut the grease. Unfortunately, little did we know, the oils will never completely wash out of a towel (which is why restaurants are highly advised to have a linen service). As everyone knows, oil is combustible, and when the towels were placed in the dryer, the oil combusted hence the lint igniting and starting the fire. It is my understanding that the flames went straight up the wall where the dryer was located and fully engulfed the attic within minutes. No person is at fault, it is just something that happened that we could never foresee.

It is with a heavy heart and after much thought, number crunching and listening to advice from many people, that I publicly announce that the decision has been made to not rebuild and reopen Lola’s Pastries & Eatery. The past two and a half months have been spent deciding what is best for my family and I, and this was not an easy decision to make. I thank those that have supported me in my decision process. I know that Lola’s will be missed by so many people. My staff and I miss each customer that came through the front door. Lola’s had a wonderful 15 years here in Nixa and I think Robin Paulson’s Grandma Lola would be proud. On behalf of my staff, present and past, we want to thank all our loyal patrons for your continued support. We made some wonderful friendships over the years and hopefully those with continue for years to come.”

