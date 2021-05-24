Lodging business booming in Branson ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

BRANSON, MO – Many lodging establishments in the live entertainment capital of the world are starting to see a high volume of bookings as families plan their summer vacations.

“This is looking like it might be our best year ever.” Jim Alkire, co-owner of America’s Best Campground

Jim Alkire and his wife own America’s Best Campground located in Branson. Alkire says they are completely booked for the holiday weekend and believes more families are coming to the city to see the shows and attractions now that the city no longer has COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think lifting some of the mandates has really helped too,” said Alkire. “I think that’s helped our community immensely, particularly with some of the shows and things, which are the reasons people come to Branson.”

Thousand Hills Golf Resort is also seeing some high numbers as it prepares for this summer.

“Our condos are extremely busy,” said Evan Bradley, the Thousand Hills Golf Resort’s director of attractions. “Our lodges are extremely busy. Expecting a lot of people to be here. The golf course has been very busy. Got over 100 players just today.”

The resort also owns St. James Winery, which has also been busy with tourists since reopening. The only issue has been with fully staffing these venues, but Bradley said things are already starting to look much better than last month.

“We saw a pretty noticeable struggle getting bodies in even just to interview. There would be days that honestly we would have 16 to 20 interviews and maybe 20% would even show up to interview. So it was a struggle, but here as of late, that seems to have changed somewhat. So we’re excited about what that will mean long term, but for the most part, we’re a little thin in some areas, but across the board, we are in a much better position.”