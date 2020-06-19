Locals celebrate Juneteenth across Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those in the African American community and others are celebrating Juneteenth, which represents the effective end of slavery in the United States back in 1865.

Several celebrations took place locally this year to celebrate Juneteenth, such as the one that kicked off at Silver Springs Park at 2 p.m. on June 19. Another celebration happened at Lake Springfield at 2 p.m. as well.

Governor Parson posted on his Facebook page on June 19 to remind people that it wasn’t until 2003 that Juneteenth was recognized in Missouri.

The day isn’t recognized as a national holiday, but Ramen Oliver, who organized the event at Silver Springs, believes that it should.

“I mean, that would show respect to my people, you know, people of color,” said Oliver. “Most definitely, I think it should be a federal holiday. I think we should get off of work and yeah all of that. Even as a child, we celebrated Juneteenth with like 50 people, and this was back in the ’90s.”

KOLR10’s political analyst, Brian Calfano, explained what it would take to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“Any federal holiday in order for it to be put into effect, has to be passed by congress, and in most cases, that legislation signed into law by the president,” said Calfano. “There are some constitutional ways that the president doesn’t have to be involved if he decides he doesn’t want to sign the legislation. If Congress stays in session over a 10 day session from the time that legislation got to his desk, it would become law no matter what.”

