SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first 100 kids to visit the Dickerson Park Zoo on Saturday, June 27, will get an Art Gone Wild kit.

These kits have two do-it-yourself art projects with supplies and instructions and are provided by the Springfield Regional Arts Council and friends of the zoo.

Art Gone Wild has been an event at the zoo since 2002. The event will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.