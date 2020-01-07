Local YMCA removes fitness barriers

Annette Rowe works out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“It’s to the point where I have to be really exhausted or hurt to not come in,” said Rowe.

Rowe says her gym routine keeps her feeling good.

“I don’t want to get out of bed is not an excuse, too tired is not an excuse,” said Rowe. “If I don’t come Monday, Wednesday and Friday I’m in a bad mood.”

Thanks to some new ADA equipment, people with all abilities can now workout alongside their peers.

“That’s what the community needs,” said Rowe.

Rowe admits she wasn’t on board for the changes initially.

“At first, I wasn’t too happy just thinking about it, but this is so cool,” said Rowe.

Rowe says she’s looking forward to trying out each new piece of equipment.

“I’ve had to have instruction on some of these because I didn’t know how to use them and there’s a lot more,” said Rowe.

Pat Jones YMCA, Executive Director, Halston Adams says the equipment can be modified based on your ability level.

“We want everyone to feel like they are welcomed when they walk through our doors,” said Rowe.

The new equipment is available to all YMCA members during the center’s normal hours of operation.