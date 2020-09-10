Local WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Local WWII Veteran from Republic celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and a parade on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The short parade was hosted at a church on Main Street for Robert Burks.

Bob is a very good moral man, very good,” said Barbara Burks, Bob’s wife. “He’s honest he’s dependable. I was young when we met but I recognized that right away. He was a good catch.”

Riders from the Patriot Guard Motorcycle group and several police officers showed their support for the veteran.

Burks was a corpsman the Navy from 1942 to 1945, he was happy about his new milestone.

“I guess it means I’m lucky,” said Burks. “That is the way I look at it. I’m lucky to be here and I’m lucky to have all my boys, my family here you know. I’m just lucky.”

Burks family says it’s important to honor our veterans, especially the remaining few from WWII.