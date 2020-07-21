Local woman follows in her dad’s footsteps making smiles across The Ozarks

Kim Benson is an executive assistant at the Michelle Real Estate Group in Springfield. In Benson’s free time, she makes funny videos on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Some of the videos include lip syncs, dancing, and original skits.

“I started watching all these videos and I was smiling. I was laughing,” said Benson. “And I thought, all these people are creating these videos and making me laugh. I want to do that for everyone else.”

Her video journey began as a joke during the first few weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown. A group of friends challenged her to make tutorial videos and upload them on social media. After a positive response, she continued making videos and then found TikTok. She made an account and began uploading her own twists to videos she found funny.

Benson believes her desire to perform comes from her family, especially her dad. Spectrum News out of New Port Richey, Florida did a feature on her dad, Gary Hunt. Hunt has been doing parades in his community by decorating his golf cart and dressing in characters to perform music for his neighbors. Some of the characters include Jimmy Buffet, some characters from the movie, “Grease”, and a character named Fanny May and Billy Bob.

Like Father, like daughter, Benson encourages anyone who wants to perform, be silly, or let off some steam to just do it.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously,” said Benson. “And make someone smile!”

You can find Benson on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as Kim Hunt Benson, Kimbenson74, and Kimmyben13, respectively.