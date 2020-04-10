Local woman builds balloon display in her front yard to spread joy for Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dena Atchley has been making balloon art around Springfield for over 14 years and is known by kids as The Balloon Lady.

This year Dena has built a large display of pastel colored balloons in her front yard to spread a little joy and encourages anyone to drive by 1509 East Stanford in Springfield to have a look, but she wants to make sure you only have a look.

No touching because like she said, she wants spread joy, not germs!

Dena hopes to have the display up through Easter Sunday but the weather plays a role in how long the balloons will last. A cooler weekend is good news for the balloons.