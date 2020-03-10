Local voter turnout for the presidential primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Voters across Missouri are choosing their preference for a presidential candidate to run this November.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday (3/10/2020) and closed at 7 p.m.

A few voters said they’re hoping it will pick up after seeing their location a litter emptier than expected.

Penni Wayabb, a voter, said, “I figured it would be busy, especially in the primaries, you know.

Josiah Smith, an MSU student, said, “I hope to hear a lot of people turn out. Elections are better when you get more voters in it.”

Ryan, a voter, said, “But I think it’ll be an average turn out. Hopefully better than average, though.”

Those voters gave a few reasons that might deter people from coming out, whether that be worries about the Flu and COVID 19 or the fact that so many democrats have recently dropped out of the race.

Shane Schoeller Greene County Clerk said, “We were thinking originally we may be closer to about 40%, 44%, but it looks like we may be a little closer to about 30% at this point. But you know, a steady turn out often ends up being a little higher than anticipated at the end of the day. We’ll keep watching and certainly encourage voters as you’re going home from work, make sure you drop by and vote if you haven’t had a chance to do it either during work or beforehand.”