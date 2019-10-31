Local volunteers aid in California wildfire relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Volunteers in the Ozarks are headed west to help aid the Red Cross in relief efforts for the continued California wildfires.

This group of men and women are headed to California to respond to the massive wildfires that continue to impact the communities there.

California’s Kincade fire has burned more than 76,000 acres, causing one of the largest evacuations in that state’s history. Crews are working around the clock to control the fire.

Michael Updegrave a Red Cross Volunteer said, “Even just seeing all of the organizations come together just really inspires the people. When they’re looking around and they see their home is like reduced to ash, then all of a sudden you show up and they go well at least there’s somebody here to walk through it with me.”

If you’re interested in donating you can visit red cross dot org, call 1-800-733-2767, or text REDCROSS to 90-999 to donate ten dollars.

This is a developing story.