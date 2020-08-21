Local Veteran gifted two-story home by Building Homes for Heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local combat Veteran cut the ribbon to his new two-story home on Friday, August 21.

Curtis Crawford and his wife were welcomed to their new home by the Building Homes for Heroes team and their new neighbors.

Rusty Smallwood, with Homes for Heroes, says this program has given over 225 homes to military members and their families.

“You know so many lose their lives and so many are injured badly and so forth,” said Smallwood. “It’s just incredible that Building Homes for Heroes does this for so many.”

Crawford served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army for 32 years and has experienced more than some could ever imagine while in Iraq.

“I had a team of 32 and came home with seven,” said Crawford. “I’ve been shot three times and involved in over a dozen IEDs.”

The new two-story brick house was built for Crawford and his family to start the next chapter in their lives.

“I’ve lived literally all over the United States and different parts of the world and I’m honored to call this place our home,” said Crawford.

Crawford says he wanted to live in Springfield to be close to one of his fellow soldiers and best friend.

“One of my best friends that we worked together in IRAQ and I both got our purple hearts together at the same time when we were on the team,” said Crawford. “So, he also lives here in the Springfield area as well.”

Homes for Heroes plans to give away more homes to injured veterans this year and celebrate 300 total homes given away by next year.