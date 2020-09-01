Local university working to avoid going fully online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is making changes to avoid going entirely online for their classes after the Health Department director asked students to make better choices when going out.

MSU safety director David Hall says Missouri State’s contingency plan prioritizes keeping the campus open, but there are three main factors when deciding if classes need to be online.

“Do we have adequate space to be able to move students into to get them into quarantine or isolation,” said Hall. “Do we have adequate staff or faculty to be able to teach the classes, and one of the third ones is what is the hospitalization level in our community.”

Hall says students have been cooperating with the new guidelines while attending class, but MSU can do little to stop students from partying or going to bars in their free time.

“This is probably less to do with what happens on campus and more to do with what happens off-campus,” said Hall.

Health director Clay Goddard and Hall say being uprooted and isolated due to the virus will hopefully act as a deterrent.

“What I’m hoping will happen is that now that they’re finding out that ‘I was at that party and now I’m quarantined for two weeks in the hotel or elsewhere’ that there are consequences to some of those reckless behaviors,” said Goddard.

“Being in quarantine is no fun, you’re in a room by yourself with just your stuff, not really being able to interact,” said Hall.

Goddard repeated those suggestions to everyone planning family gatherings over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Goddard estimated the total cases in Greene County has about a 10% positivity rate.