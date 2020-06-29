Local university sets up scholarships in honor of George Floyd and David Dorn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Scholarship funds have been set up by Missouri State University in memory of George Floyd and David Dorn.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart says the scholarship are a symbol of the university’s commitment and investment in young black Americans.

Smart and his wife, Gail, made the first contribution to the George Floyd fund.

Floyd died while in police custody in May 2020 and Dorn was a retired police officer who was shot during the protests in June of 2020.

Anyone is allowed to make donations to the scholarship, to donate to the George Floyd scholarship, click here. To donate to the David Dorn scholarship, click here.