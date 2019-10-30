Local University freshman wins national contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Drury University freshman won a New Yorker caption contest.

Kyle Johnson is an accounting major from Central Illinois.

He wrote this caption as part of a political science satire.

One of his professors teaches a course on satire challenges to get students to think about political issues.

Each week, readers submit captions for New Yorker cartoons.

Editors choose the three finalists and readers vote for their favorites.

Johnson says his professor agreed that if any students got top three the entire class would get extra credit.

He said his classmates are very happy with him!