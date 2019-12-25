Local TV host raises $27,000 for Ozarks medical debt relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of people across the Ozarks will soon give be giving a sigh of relief!

“Hey we just passed $27,000 for the great Ozarks Forgive-A-Thon,” said Jeff Houghton, Mystery Hour host. “We’re happy about it! Cheers! Party people!!!”

Houghton and his family are in Ohio City right now but he took the time to post on Facebook that the money for a medical debt fundraiser has raised passed $27,000.

That money will be used to pay off 2.7 million dollars in medical debt.

The group RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organization that uses donations to buy medical debt and forgive that debt with no tax consequences.