Local students struggle to find affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Finding low-income rentals in Springfield can be a challenge, according to a recent survey by the city.

Local rent is climbing, and fast, with year-over-year rent growth for Springfield currently at 3%, compared to the 1.7% national average, according to apartmentslist.com.

What about those students who pay their way?

Sam Coryell with TLC Properties says it’s not so much about affordable housing going away, but student living naturally evolving and changing.

“I think the bar has come up in terms of what young folks want for their living conditions, and the market is meeting that need by tearing down these old houses and building these communities that have nicer amenities, security, and some of the features that I think people want.”

Missouri State freshman Emilee Moeslein says that’s not always the case. She says she didn’t want to move into a big complex, but realized, that might be the only option.

“I think that they like to paint themselves as good opportunities and good prices and make it seem like you get a lot, but it’s unnecessary additions. I don’t need a 24-hour gym. I don’t need a tanning salon. I don’t need all the extra add ons. I need a place to live that’s affordable and close to my campus.”

Now there are no government regulations to set prices on rent, but TLC says if they do go up, it’s usually based on construction costs going up too.