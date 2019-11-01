Local student pays off school lunch debt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local nine-year-old student raised money to pay off her classmate’s school lunch debt.

Hailey Fisher said she completed different tasks like sweeping front yards and organizing closets for people in the community.

Hailey presented the money to the principal and cafeteria workers her classmates were there to see it.

Hailey said it all began with an idea to find a way to impact her school. She said after talking with her parents, she decided to raise money to help pay for her classmate’s school lunch debt.

From there, she came up with her “cleaning business” as a way to help raise the money.

Hailey’s mom, Alisha Fisher, said Hailey’s clients ranged from neighbors to family members. She said her family was excited to help Hailey once they learned what she was trying to accomplish.

Hailey is happy to have made a difference in her community.

Jennifer Webb the principal of Mark Twain Elementary said, “It takes one person, and a hero can be a very tiny person.”

Hailey raised $400 dollars. Principal Webb sais the school had accrued about $350 dollars in lunch debt so, with Hailey’s donation, the school is now debt-free and even has a little wiggle room.