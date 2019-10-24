Local spay a neuter clinic receives grant from ASPCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– SAAF Spay and Neuter clinic announced Thursday, October 24 that it has been given a $32,500 grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to expand their capacity and purchase new and updated equipment.

A press release stated the clinic has used the grant to purchase various items such as s 24 new surgical packs, a new autoclave sterilizer, ultrasonic cleaner, mobile prep table, new state of the art monitoring equipment, 16 new kennels and much more.

Sarah Hess, Director of Programs at ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said, “The ASPCA is honored to support SAAF Spay Neuter Clinic’s efforts to help more animals in need through the expansion of their spay-neuter program.”

The grant will help the clinic keep the cost low to the public and expand its capacity.

For more information about SAAF by visiting their website at

www.spayneuterspringfield.org or at 417-831-7223.

SAAF is open Monday thru Thursday 7:15 am to 5:15 pm.