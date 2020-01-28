Local sorority allows students who have intellectual disabilities to join

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Xi Omicron Iota has officially changed its by-laws to include non-traditional students including students with intellectual disabilities who are enrolled in the Bear POWER Program at Missouri State University.

Before, the chapter required girls to be full-time students and meet a GPA requirement. This semester a by-law was changed to accommodate non-traditional students.

Xi Omicron Iota is a local chapter, only at MSU, and VP of recruitment Katy Millwood says that means it’s a lot easier to change by-laws to make accommodations compared to national sororities.

Spring recruitment starts next week for Xi Om. and Millwood says two girls in the Bear POWER program are already interested in joining.

This isn’t the first time this chapter has made headlines. Back in 2015, Xi-Om made national news when it announced it would allow transgender women (students) to go through recruitment.

Katy Millwood, the chapter’s vice president of recruitment says it wasn’t that members were apprehensive about non-traditional students joining but rather, their by-laws stated girls had to be full-time students at Missouri State and meet a GPA requirement.

President of the sorority, Hannah Fuller, says this is just one step that she hopes will open up members to greek life across all universities.

Students in the bear power program met up with Xi Omicron Iota members last night to answer any questions before spring recruitment officially starts next week.