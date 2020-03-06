Local software developers learn the latest at developer confrence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The people who develop computer software for devices you use were learning new tricks of the trade in Springfield today.

This is the first-ever method developer conference in Springfield.

About 130 programmers learned about code, content and design from speakers who came in from across the country.

Organizers say this conference offered a wide range of topics.

“So typically conference will hone in on one topic, javascript for example,” said Myke Bates, president of Springfield Devs. “We wanted to focus on many different languages, many different platforms.”

The conference even featured a presentation by a former Glendale High School student who now works at Google.