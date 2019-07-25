Local schools don’t tolerate lunch shaming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Local school districts are working to ensure students who are on free or reduced lunches aren’t identified.

Students use to be easily identified if they were on a free or reduced lunch now Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools have moved toward a more discreet lunch program.

The program ensures every student is fed so they can focus on learning.

The schools encourage parents to apply for lunch assistance, even if they don’t think their child will qualify.

Zac Rantz Communications for Nixa Public Schools said, “Kids aren’t in control of their family finances and they shouldn’t be singled out because something is going on at home. Anything that we can do to kind of take that away, to where they can walk in get their basic needs met with their bellies full and feel like it’s a safe and secure environment then they are open to learning.”

Kim Keller Director of Nutrition Services at Springfield Public Schools said, “If somehow they’ve gotten through the line without getting an alternate meal, we don’t pull trays ever that’s not ever going to happen we don’t pull trays from the students. Back in the days, you’d see they’d dump trays or you heard about those kinds of things. That’s not ever going to happen.”

This is a developing story.