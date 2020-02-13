Local schools discourage Valentine’s Day deliveries to kids at school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Local school districts encourage parents to reconsider delivering Valentine’s gifts to their kids during school hours.

Guidelines for each school differ on if they allow Valentine’s gifts or not. Gray elementary here in Springfield allows deliveries even though the principal says she discourages it.

Gray elementary’s main office has limited space to store deliveries.

Students are required to pick up their gifts from the office at the end of the day.

Principal Angie Carder at Gray elementary says to avoid distractions presents are not delivered to classrooms.

She also says she doesn’t want students feeling bad about not getting a gift.

Fourth-grader Addison Ungaro at Gray Elementary, says she likes this policy.

Ungaro says, “It just gets too crowded, and it’s too much to worry about, and I know I always get stressed, I know I would get stressed if it was in my class, trying to like, not make it be a distraction to anyone else or anything, and that would bother me.”

Carder says, “We don’t want kids to have hurt feelings, or ‘why did so and so get flowers and I didn’t get flowers?’ And, generally, unless they see them in the car line, they don’t necessarily know who got flowers or not, so, that is another reason we keep everything in the office.”

Gray elementary also doesn’t allow glass or balloons on the bus.

Principal Carder says valentine’s day is one of the busiest days for her secretaries.

Mountain Home School District wants parents to reconsider delivering Valentine’s gifts to their kids.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Long says the district doesn’t have the resources to handle a large number of deliveries it usually gets and how disappointed some students are who don’t get one.