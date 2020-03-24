Local school staff reminds their students they’re still here for them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Since school has been out students haven’t seen their teachers in a week.

Teachers and staff at Disney Elementary drove through local neighborhoods out to make sure their kids know they are still there for them.

After being out of school for an entire week, Disney Elementary School students now have a reason to go outside today.”

“Honking and waving and letting our students know that we love them and we miss them and we’re thinking of them,” third-grade teacher at Disney Elementary School Kathy Hampton said.

“It’s just a way for us to get out there and say we still love you, we still believe in you, we’re right here, we’ll be here when we get to come back,” principal at Disney Elementary School Dr. Lynee Miller said.

Around 30 cars, with Disney Elementary School faculty and staff, are delivering their love, social distancing-style.

“It’s going to be a big line, we’re staying six feet away from each other, and we are all individually driving our cars,” Hampton said.

Dr. Miller says the student-teacher relationship is more important than people may think.

“Schools are a place of stability for kids. And when they don’t get to see their teachers that really can take away and affect them emotionally,” Dr. Miller said.

Parents say this little act of kindness is putting big smiles on their kids’ faces.

“This is really cool,” Carolyn Gutscher, a school parent said. “They’ve never done this before, and the kids are really really excited about doing this.”

Parents also said they received several phone calls from teachers to check up on them.

“They’re going to be assigning work and stuff to keep them caught up so we don’t fall behind. It’s been really incredible honestly,” school parent Amanda Whited said.