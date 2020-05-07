Local school district offering in-person summer school

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A local school district is offering an in-person learning academy in July.

The West Plains School District says the summer academy depends on what recommendations Howell County leaders give in their next recovery phase.

Lenny Eagleman, director of Summer School Planning, says the district would have to limit how many students are in a building.

“We may have to stagger different grades and classrooms on a Monday as opposed to a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Eagleman.

West Plains typically sees around 450 elementary school students, 150 middle schoolers and 500 high schoolers at most every summer.

“Feeding students as well will be a challenge because after we feed them, if we were to feed them in a cafeteria, we would have to wipe down everything, make sure everything is sanitized,” said Eagleman.

The district might have students eat in their classrooms, but that isn’t the only precaution in consideration.

“Social distancing efforts, washing our hands frequently, perhaps turning off the water fountains, taking temperatures of students,” said Julie Williams, assistant superintendent at West Plains Schools. “Perhaps even masks for students.”

Each student enrolled in summer school on May 26 will be given a Chromebook.