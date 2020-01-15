Local school district hosts screening of “Screenagers” documentary

NIXA, Mo. — A local school district, Nixa Schools, hosted a screening of the documentary “Screenagers”.

The film was created by Delaney Ruston, she was inspired by her daughter to explore how technology is affecting kids.

Amy Thomas, instructional coach at Nixa Junior High, shared one impact that screens have on children’s health.

“Our students are terribly sleep deprived,” Thomas said. “I had a panel of students that I met with last year and we just talked about social media and a lot of them would wake up in the middle of the night because they would get a text and they knew they had to respond to it. So they’re not sleeping cause their phones are in their bedrooms with them.”

Thomas says that she was happy to see such a big response to tonight’s free screening.