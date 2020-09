HOLLISTER, Mo. – Autozone is hosting a drive-thru event in Hollister Thursday and is looking to hire new employees for three of its locations in Branson.

The event is at the Southtown Boulevard location in Hollister from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interviews can be done directly from your vehicle. However, more traditional style interviews will also be offered.

They are looking to fill between 30 and 40 positions.