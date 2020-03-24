Local restaurants give back to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The coronavirus continues to disrupt life as we know it.

Local restaurant owner, Angel Kim, says he knows the changes all too well.

“We’re struggling because we have no business,” said Kim.

Despite this, Kim has found a way to help give back.

“We’ve come up with a menu for each day to do a giveaway for a family of six,” said Kim.

The restaurant is using its Facebook page for the giveaway.

“They’ll be a lot of people out there that need food and it’s not that hard for us to create a meal for them,” said Kim.

Each day, families can enter by submitting a message.

“For a lot of people it might be just another meal but for somebody that needs it, it might make a big difference,” said Kim.

Owner of The Carriage House, Tony Fewell, says his faith prompted him to help give back.

“It’s not just about yourself you know it’s about others,” said Fewell.

Fewell says the restaurant is providing meals to elderly people in need.

He says he’s found a silver lining amidst all of the changes.

“This gave me some time to start my youth group, we’re up to 20 kids right now,” said Fewell.

Both Kim and Fewell provided words of encouragement during a time of much uncertainty.

“It will pass and we’ll come back stronger than ever,” said Kim.

“Always speak truth to people, be a light to people, and always love people,” said Fewell.

The Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters Association is changing the way it feeds its firefighters to help support as many local restaurants as possible.

Restaurant owners are asked to create a $10 per person menu and send it to IAFF152president@gmail.com.