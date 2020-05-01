Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Hillbilly Smokers feeds over 2,000 local citizens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 2,000 people are enjoying a good meal thanks to the Hillbilly Smokers.

This is the fourth food giveaway event the group has held in Springfield since the COVID-19 pandemic began making an impact in the Ozarks.

“So this experience has really opened up my heart to something new that I didn’t know existed inside there,” said Paul Allen, co-founder of the Hillbilly Smokers. “I’ve always wanted to help people, but on the budget that we’ve done for over 5K people typically I’ll do a dinner for 10-12 guests on that same kind of budget.”

Cars lined up to receive smoked meat, pizza, doughnuts and other food from local restaurants.

This all happened at Rutlegde-Wilson Farm Park today.

Rita Johnson, from Springfield, said he was happy to drive out to support the cause.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing that they’re doing, and I just wanted to be a part of it, and I also give a donation,” said Johnson. “I think there’s a lot of people that need help, and we’re all together.”

This experience has led Allen to start a nonprofit, that aims to feed even more people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now