Hillbilly Smokers feeds over 2,000 local citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 2,000 people are enjoying a good meal thanks to the Hillbilly Smokers.

This is the fourth food giveaway event the group has held in Springfield since the COVID-19 pandemic began making an impact in the Ozarks.

“So this experience has really opened up my heart to something new that I didn’t know existed inside there,” said Paul Allen, co-founder of the Hillbilly Smokers. “I’ve always wanted to help people, but on the budget that we’ve done for over 5K people typically I’ll do a dinner for 10-12 guests on that same kind of budget.”

Cars lined up to receive smoked meat, pizza, doughnuts and other food from local restaurants.

This all happened at Rutlegde-Wilson Farm Park today.

Rita Johnson, from Springfield, said he was happy to drive out to support the cause.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing that they’re doing, and I just wanted to be a part of it, and I also give a donation,” said Johnson. “I think there’s a lot of people that need help, and we’re all together.”

This experience has led Allen to start a nonprofit, that aims to feed even more people.