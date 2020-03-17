Local restaurant adjusting to COVID- 19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With three cases of COVID-19 in Greene County and ever-changing health recommendations, Springfield businesses are adjusting, especially restaurants and their servers.

Samantha Saunsacie, a student at Missouri State, says Civil Kitchen has had fewer customers.

Last Friday night (3/13/2020), she only made $24 which she says is unusually low for a start to the weekend.

Civil Kitchen has taken many safety measures such as:

Using paper menus and throw them away after they’re used

Doorknobs and bathrooms are cleaned every 15 minutes

Workers also had their hours cut due to financial reasons

Saunsacie said this job is her only source of income.

Saunsaucie said, “it’s spring break, and so I was supposed to work every single day, but now I’m down to four days this week. And just fewer servers on and still just not making money. I’m a senior, so I’m like close to being done, but, I mean, I’m getting ready to pay for like student loans and stuff, so it’s like, I have to make some money. And, right now, the industry isn’t very hot. I know I have to manage my money, so I have enough saved up for the time being I hope or if anything I’ll ask mom and dad.”

Rusty Worley with Springfield’s Downtown Association is working to help places like civil Kitchen.

Efforts are being made to develop emergency working capital programs for local business owners.

Restaurants across the country are limiting their services to take out or delivery.