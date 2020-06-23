Locals react after Trump plans to jail monument vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — President Trump authorizing the Federal Government to arrest those who damage monuments has brought controversy nationally and locally.
Through the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, individuals who vandalize statues or monuments on federal property could face up to 10 years in prison.
“They’re bad people,” said President Trump. “They don’t love our country and they’re not taking down our monuments. I just want to make that clear.”
This also applies to past damages.
The president says he took this action because of protesters attempting to destroy the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park on June 22nd.
“Last night, we stopped an attack on a great monument,” said President Trump.
Locally, one individual supported this action saying, “it is destroying very expensive property, and that alone should have a prison sentence, but they are also destroying our history.”
Wilson Childers holds a different perspective.
“It sounds like he’s doing it purely to punish people for the fact that they’re willing to protest and willing to actively try and change the way we, as a society, remember certain people,” said Childers.
Childers says he supports vandalizing federal property if it serves a better cause.
Several people also took to Twitter to express their opinion on vandalizing statues and monuments during a protest.