Locals react after Trump plans to jail monument vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — President Trump authorizing the Federal Government to arrest those who damage monuments has brought controversy nationally and locally.

Through the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, individuals who vandalize statues or monuments on federal property could face up to 10 years in prison.

“They’re bad people,” said President Trump. “They don’t love our country and they’re not taking down our monuments. I just want to make that clear.”

This also applies to past damages.

The president says he took this action because of protesters attempting to destroy the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park on June 22nd.

“Last night, we stopped an attack on a great monument,” said President Trump.

Locally, one individual supported this action saying, “it is destroying very expensive property, and that alone should have a prison sentence, but they are also destroying our history.”

Wilson Childers holds a different perspective.

“It sounds like he’s doing it purely to punish people for the fact that they’re willing to protest and willing to actively try and change the way we, as a society, remember certain people,” said Childers.

Childers says he supports vandalizing federal property if it serves a better cause.

Several people also took to Twitter to express their opinion on vandalizing statues and monuments during a protest.

@ABC I see tRUMP took 70 days to act on Covid-19, sooo many people should be alive😠, STILL have NO 😏 plans AND dragging HIS feet. However takes days a hot sec to draw up📝 E.O over some offensive statues AND monuments. Thereby attemptin to move on from our races past! Sickening pic.twitter.com/Dp9MGVdglr — Rhae Marie 🌏✌💙💙💙😰🚨🚑 (@ginou1010) June 23, 2020

If the election is about Trump, Trump loses. If the election is about tearing down statues he has a fighting chance to win. Petition your representatives to remove statues, don't just tear them down. This should be obvious for Democrats. Good thing is Biden isn't a far lefty. — Luke Scully (@Scullybones032) June 23, 2020

@webtilton Statues of saints torn down, churches graffitied, and sacred images of Jesus and Mary threatened with destruction…



But you were lecturing Christians that Trump holding a Bible was what we should be upset about. — Brian Hurta (@Giloeada) June 23, 2020