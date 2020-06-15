Local radio station holds fundraiser to support Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A fundraiser this morning is helping a Springfield police officer get a little assistance.

Officer Mark Priebe was injured last week when a man drove his car outside the department, and pinned Priebe against a barricade with his SUV.

He has been in the hospital recovering, and on Monday the radio station 105-1 the bull broadcasted outside the Battlefield Mall parking lot to help raise money for the officer and his family.

It was a donut drive, with the Bull and Krispy Kreme coming together to raise some money for five hours Monday morning.

