local project provides for women in need of feminine hygiene items

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Feminine hygiene products are luxury items for low-income and homeless women.

The Homeless Period Project works to provide menstrual products to the women in our community who need it most.

Feminine hygiene products are necessary items that most women take for granted every day. There are some homeless women who said they have gone months at a time without access to these products.



Tampons and pads remain one of the most sought-after items in homeless shelters but they are the least donated.

You can help by joining the group at Mother’s tonight at 6:30 for their “period packing party”.



The organization is asking for the following items

– tampons

– hygienic wipes

– pads

– panty liners

– quart-sized Ziploc bags

If you aren’t able to donate items the group says you can donate your time as a gift.