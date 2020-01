NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa physician was indicted today by federal attorneys for a 2.4 million dollar health care fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Randall Halley wrote prescriptions for fentanyl spray and receiving thousands of dollars in return from a pharmaceutical company.

Randall was one of the largest prescribers of the drug in the nation.

Fentanyl is given to cancer patients for pain management.

Randall was also the director of several nursing facilities in the Ozarks.