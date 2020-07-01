Local park board is taking precaution with cooling centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Park Board is working to find ways to keep people cool this summer.

If the Natural Weather Service issues a heat advisory for Greene County, the park board would open the lobbies at the ice park and family centers in the past. However, things will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have not opened our outdoor pools yet, so that’s not an option right now,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Springfield Greene County Park Board. “If you’re looking for a place to cool off with your family that’s kind of fun, we’re recommending Jordan Valley Park. The fountains and the stream are free and it’s open and it’s a great place to be on a hot day.”

The cooling centers will follow regular business hours and the seats in the lobbies will be placed six feet apart with a capacity limit.

