Local parents seek other options for their child’s learning as unknowns for fall classes continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Local parents are having to make tough decisions when it comes to how their children will learn this upcoming school year, and weighing the options between virtual and in-person learning can be overwhelming.

With so many unknowns when it comes to classes this fall, a growing number of parents seem to be looking into home schooling options.

And now – they won’t have to do it alone.

Kimberly Weis and Tami Hodge are two stay-at-home moms in Springfield who have created a ‘Homeschooling Co-op’ group on Facebook.

After lots of discussion, and finding dozens of parents asking the same questions on social media, the two created the page on July 15th. Within 48 hours, nearly 160 parents have become members.

Compiled of a mix between parents already homeschooling, and those looking to transition in a matter of weeks, Weis and Hodge are doing what they can to help.

The two say they are using their extra time to provide information on laws, requirements, curriculum, lesson plans, and social opportunities so stressed, rushed and concerned parents don’t have to.

