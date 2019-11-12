Local outreach looking for volunteers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Safe_to_Sleep_Provides_Safe_Place_for_Wo_0_20190305032753

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local outreach that provides shelter for dozens of women every night is need of volunteers.

Safe To Sleep says they need at least two volunteers each night to provide services for homeless women in the Ozarks.

This is a service offered year-round, not just in cold weather.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. they’re hosting an open house so you can learn more about the outreach and find out what a volunteer does during a night.

You must sign-up to go and can do so by calling 417-862-3586.

They’ll let you know where to go for the open house when you RSVP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories