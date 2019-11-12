Local outreach looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local outreach that provides shelter for dozens of women every night is need of volunteers.

Safe To Sleep says they need at least two volunteers each night to provide services for homeless women in the Ozarks.

This is a service offered year-round, not just in cold weather.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. they’re hosting an open house so you can learn more about the outreach and find out what a volunteer does during a night.

You must sign-up to go and can do so by calling 417-862-3586.

They’ll let you know where to go for the open house when you RSVP.