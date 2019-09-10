Local organziations hold 9/11 memorial events. Here’s where they are.

MISSOURI — Tomorrow marks the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Here’s some local events that are happening to remember those lost and honor the heroes who gave their lives trying to save others.

Happening tomorrow is the First Responder 9-11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony in Springfield.

This ceremony is being hosted by Klingner-Cope and White Chapel and will recognize first responders.

The ceremony will begin at 11 A.M and is open to the public. A luncheon for first responders will be held afterwards.

In remembrance of those who were lost in the horrific events that unfolded that day Laclede county is inviting the public to their 9/11 never forget ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the laclede county government center front grounds and will begin at 4 P.M. Tommorow.

Special music and a guest speaker will be included in the ceremony.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at A.M., College of the Ozarks will hold a special ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will be held at the Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial located next to the College of the Ozarks Fire Department on James Forsythe Drive on the College of the Ozarks campus.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

“College of the Ozarks has taken a leadership role in providing educational opportunities to our campus and the community,” said Bryan Cizek, director of patriotic activities. “We must never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. It is up to this generation at College of the Ozarks to ensure that doesn’t happen. This ceremony is a great opportunity for members of the community to come together in remembrance with the entire campus family.”

Special guest John Ligato will be in attendance. Ligato is a retired special agent with the FBI and was instrumental in bringing the memorial to College of the Ozarks.

The ceremony will include music from the College of the Ozarks Concert Band, the raising of the 9/11 National Remembrance Flag by distinguished guest John Ligato, and remarks from College President Jerry C. Davis.

For additional information, contact Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman at (417) 690-2212.