Local organizations team up to create list of non-profit needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo, — Non-profits are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, and in response, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and United Way of the Ozarks teamed up to create a running list of immediate needs in our area.

Non-profits currently need more funding, supplies and volunteer opportunities.

This is all mapped out in a google spreadsheet.

From The Kitchen to the Veterans Coming Home Center, Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Fogle says homelessness is a concern right now.

“Where do you quarantine?” Fogle asked. “Many of the shelters aren’t open because of lack of volunteers and also you can’t have a group that big together.”

And a meal is never guaranteed.

“A lot of the people that are providing food to the homeless and those out of work are running out of food every day,” Fogle said.

It’s a problem he is working to fix.

Janet Dankert, Community Partnership of the Ozarks President and CEO says it was a $20,000 grant.

“We’ll be able to offer and place individuals who are homeless in hotels,” Dankert said.

CFO has committed $1 million to its concerns, which also includes the elderly.

“40 of the senior centers are closed right now temporarily so that’s a big population in our community,” Fogle said.

Another concern is child care.

“Especially for healthcare workers,” Fogle said. “Students are home learning virtually.”

United Way of the Ozarks President and CEO Greg Burris says funding is the best way to solve these problems.

“If you just lost your job, you’re probably not going to donate,” Burris said. “That’s perfectly fine. We want them to take care of their own needs first.”

For those who aren’t in that situation, burris has a request.

“If we can everybody to donate $20 who can afford to donate $20, that’s gonna have a real meaningful impact,” Burris said.

As well as getting people to donate some of the items they bought in bulk.

“If you’ve got 200 rolls of toilet paper stashed in your garage, maybe you can give up half of that,” Burris said.

Dankert with CPO has a lot of confidence in this project.

“As time goes on, I feel like there are going to be more people who will be thinking, ‘How do I stay connected to my community? How do I help?'” Dankert said. “And I think this inventory is going to be a great first start at that.”

Here are just a few examples of current needs: The Springfield Dream Center needs to-go containers and the Ozarks Counseling Center needs WiFi hot spots so therapists can continue online sessions.

